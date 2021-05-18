Cyclone Tauktae: Sindh districts to receive rain with dusty winds

KARACHI: Several southeastern and central Sindh districts are expected to receive rainfall with thunder and dust storms on Tuesday under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae, the met office said in a weather report.

Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Islamkot, Mithi, Chhachhro, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Sanghar and Khipro likely to receive rainfall with dusty winds and heavy falls at some places, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its report.

Hot and relatively humid condition continue to prevail today. Karachi will experience very hot and dry weather as maximum temperature will remain between 40 – 42 ºCelsius.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) of Sindh on Monday in its notification on cyclone ‘Tauktae’ threat said that the threat has now mitigated as the system drifted off towards Indian Gujrat.

The notification read Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed the “very severe cyclone storm ‘TAUKTAE’ has tracked Northward…” and is now at a distance of aout 580 km south of Thatta and 650 km south-southeast of Karachi.

None of the coastal areas in Pakistan are under threat, the notification relieves, but under its influence, very hot and dry weather is likely in Karachi and Hyderabad.

It may be recalled that Karachiites experienced sizzling hot weather yesterday as the temperature peaked 43 degrees Celsius under the influence of cyclonic storm Tauktae.

Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae, packing ferocious winds and threatening a destructive storm made landfall in western India.

Cyclone Tauktae, according to press reports, is the biggest to hit western India in 30 years, swept over the Arabian Sea with Gujarat state.

“The (Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm) Tauktae lies close to Gujarat coast. The landfall process started and will continue during next two hours,” the country’s Met Department reported.

The cyclonic system has been packing winds of 155-165 kilometres per hour gusting up to 185 kmph, the weather report added.

The weather department said Cyclone Tauktae was likely to move north-northwestwards and gradually weaken into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’.

