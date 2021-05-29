Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Cyclone Yaas: Video shows palm tree burning after lightning strike in India

cyclone yaas viral video palm tree lightning strike bihar

In the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas, a palm tree caught fire after being struck by lightning in India’s Darbhanga district of Bihar state.

The incident took place in Jalley of India’s Darbhanga district on Friday evening where a palm tree was seen burning after a lightning strike amid heavy rains due to Cyclone Yaas.

cyclone yaas viral video palm tree lightning strike bihar

The video went viral on social media platforms that showed electrical wires hanging near the tree.

The lightning strike had not caused any casualties on the scene as the people were not present there following heavy rain in the area.

Heavy rains hit several parts of Bihar state due to Cyclone Yaas despite it has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh after making its landfall in Odisha on Wednesday.

Rescue efforts are underway by Indian Navy while at least three people lost their lives.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

WATCH: US-bound Air India flight forced to return after bat flies through cabin

Offbeat

WATCH: ‘Unwelcome visitor’ interrupts reporter’s live shot

Offbeat

WATCH: High-powered pickup truck explodes in a fireball during competition

Offbeat

Chai lovers: Viral video shows two men carefully holding tea cups during arrest

[X] Close