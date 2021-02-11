Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


One-eyed ‘Cyclops’ puppy with two tongues and no nose stuns dog owner

Cyclops’ puppy

A strange one-eyed puppy with two protruding huge tongues and no nose was born in the Philippines.

The owner Amie de Martin, from the Aklan province in the Philippines, said her dog gave birth to two puppies. While the first puppy appeared normal, the other one was malformed.

Aside from its distinct one eye, because it had no nose it could not drink milk from its mother.

The puppy who was named Cyclops couldn’t survive and died around 10 pm the next night as it could not breathe properly.

WARNING: These images may be upsetting to some people

Sadly, the puppy didn't survive the day

The pet owner’s vet said the mother dog may have eaten toxins while it was pregnant which caused the puppy’s condition.

Amie said: ‘The vet said that Cyclops’ mother probably ate something toxic. But Cyclops’s mother is a menopausal puppy so that might have been another reason.

Cyclops puppy Philippines

Amie preserved the puppy in a glass box instead of burying him in the garden.

The puppy was believed to have a rare condition called Cyclopia, which affects mammals and other animals.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Police probe lying snowman as cold-blooded murder case only to laugh later

Offbeat

Horrific Video: Woman killed after getting dragged into meat grinder  

Offbeat

Wedding card inscribed with slogans in favour of farmers goes viral    

Offbeat

Horrific: Kid sent flying after he drops live firecracker inside a manhole


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close