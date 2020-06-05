American blogger and writer Cynthia Ritchie, who now resides and works in Pakistan, on Friday accused former interior minister Rehman Malik of rape, ARY News reported.

In a video posted on her Facebook account, Cynthia Ritchie claimed that she was raped by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rehman Malik in 2011 while he was serving as Pakistan’s interior minister.

The lady also accused two other PPP leaders, Yousuf Raza Gilani (former PM) and Makhdoom Shahabuddin (former health minister), of ‘manhandling’ her during the 2008-2013 PPP rule.

“In 2011, I was raped by former interior minister Rehman Malik, I will say it again, I was raped by then interior minister Rehman Malik. I was physically manhandled by the federal health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin and prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, while he (Gilani) was staying at the president house,” Cynthia can be heard saying in the video.

The blogger added that she will be “happy to share details” with investigative journalists and that she has already shared the story with people she trusts “in case something happens”.

Cynthia who has a huge following on Twitter and Facebook wrote while answering one of her followers that the rape incident happened in Minister’s Enclave and it was probably a meeting about her visa where she was given flowers and a “drugged drink”

Though PPP leader Rehman Malik hasn’t responded to her allegations yet but former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani has not only rejected her allegations but told media that his sons have filed a defamation lawsuit against Cynthia Ritchie.

