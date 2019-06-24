Czech delegation to hold talks with Pakistani leadership

ISLAMABAD: A five-member Czech parliamentary delegation is in Islamabad on an eight-day visit to Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Member of the Chamber of Deputies of Czech Parliament, Daniel Pawlas, is leading the delegation.

The visit of Czech parliamentarians would prove instrumental in fostering coordination and understanding between legislative bodies of the two countries.

The Czech delegation will meet Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla in the federal capital on Monday (today).

It will also hold meetings with Pakistan-Czech Parliamentary Friendship Group in the lower house and Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood.

Comments

comments