Dacoits who robbed bank left for Pakistan tour, reveals investigation

KARACHI: Police investigation on Saturday has revealed dacoits after robbing a bank at Karachi’s Two Minute Roundout, last month, left for a Pakistan tour to spend money, ARY News reported.

According to the SSP Central, the revelations were made by three dacoits who were rounded up by the police. The dacoits were identified as Junaid, Zeeshan and Salman, who is the target killer of a political-religious party, while the mastermind of the dacoity named Abdul Sattar is still at large.

Rs1,60000, two pistols, and six mobile phones were seized from the custody of the arrested dacoits, said SSP central. The dacoits in their confessional statement said they only looted Rs0.7mn from the bank and had left for a Pakistan tour to spend the money.

The SSP central said Salman is wanted to police in nearly 10 cases of murder and others. Further investigation is underway from the arrested.

Read more: IRONY: In just two minutes dacoits rob bank on Two Minute Roundabout

Last month, burglars broke into a local bank, done their plundering, returned, and escaped all in a matter of two minutes in Karachi’s Two Minute Roundabout area.

Comments

comments