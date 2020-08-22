Dadu: Nai Gaj torrent fuming again in Kachho after fresh rainfall

DADU: Ongoing rains at hills in Kirthar range has unleashed another spell of flooding in the arid region of Kachho in Dadu district, inundating several villages again, ARY News reported on Saturday.

An eight feet high flood stream of Nai Gaj torrent playing havoc with villages in Kachho area of Juhi taluka after ongoing rainy spell.

Relief operation was continued in Kachho after previous devastating flooding in the area but today’s rainfall has again submerged several areas of the arid region.

According to reports, the land link with 50 villages and small towns has been disrupted after current flooding.

Heavy rainfall in previous monsoon spell in Dadu had caused flooding in Nai Gaj and other torrents.

The water in Nai Gaj was reported to be flowing at the level of 28 feet and more than 50 villages in the route of the stream had drowned.

Hundreds of villagers had taken refuge at trees and roofs of houses to avoid harm.

Nai Gaj is an ephemeral river in Dadu district, which drains from the Kirthar mountain range and flows from Balochistan to Sindh.

It falls in Manchhar Lake after flowing through the arid areas of Kachho region.

A project of construction of a dam on Nai Gaj was launched by the government to utilize the rainwater has still been incomplete for more than a decade.

