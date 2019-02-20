DAG tells high court about charges against Sindh Home Secretary 

KARACHI: Federal Interior Ministry informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) reasons of keeping the name of Sindh Home Secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi in the exit control list (ECL), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The SHC bench was hearing a petition of provincial home secretary Abdul Kabir Kazi seeking removal of his name from the ECL.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) told the SHC bench that the home secretary has been charged in 14 cases, and the cases charge-sheets have been submitted in the anti-corruption court.

The cases have been in pending and being proceeded according to the law, the DAG told the bench.

The court ordered the counsel of Kazi to submit reply in the light of the comments on the case from the federal government.

The court had earlier sought replies from the federal government, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other parties over the plea filed by the home secretary against the inclusion of his name in the ECL.

Barrister Faizan Memon, the counsel of Kazi, told a two-member SHC bench headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh that the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) inquiry had been discontinued and therefore the name of his client should be removed from the ECL.

The counsel said that the inquiry began in 2013 with corruption allegations even after five years, hasn’t been completed.

He said that his client is home secretary who often travels abroad for official visits and the presence of his name on the ECL causes difficulties for him.

The court remarked that Kazi was accused of serious corruption charges and questioned how they could exclude his name in a hurry.

Chief Justice Sheikh remarked that the decision would be taken according to the law, adding that a decision would have been taken sooner if he was an ordinary man.

