Dance party at Malam Jabba lands hotel owner, manager in trouble

SWAT: Police arrested the owner and manager of a hotel at Swat’s Malam Jabba after a video of people dancing at the tourist resort went viral on social media platforms, reported ARY News.

According to the police, they were taken into custody after registration of an FIR against them for violating the government-prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and peddling vulgarity.

The case has been lodged under the loud speaker act and Section 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Also Read: Tourists urged to take precautions as KP braces for rain, snowfall spell

SHO Javed Iqbal, who is the complainant of the case, said a video showing 30 to 40 people dancing in Malam Jabba went viral on social media platforms a few days back.

After verification of the video, he said they got to know that the people seen dancing in the video had visited the hotel last month when the accused provided them loudspeakers to hold a dance party, thereby violating the SOPs and peddling vulgarity.

Comments

comments