Sindh govt approaches SC for early hearing of Daniel Pearl case

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh government on Saturday approached Supreme Court of Pakistan for early hearing of its petition to suspend the Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict in the American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case, ARY News reported.

In an application moved in the apex court, the provincial government requested the Supreme Court to fix its appeal against the Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict in the American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case next week for hearing.

The provincial government stated that all documents related to the case have been completed and submitted to the court as per the orders issued by the apex court.

Earlier on June 1, the Supreme Court turned down a request to suspend the operation of the Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict in the American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case.

A three-judge bench of the apex court was hearing appeals filed by the Sindh government and the parents of the killed journalist Daniel Pearl challenging the SHC’s April 2 verdict that overturned the sentences of four convicts in the murder case.

Justice Manzor Malik, a member of the bench, remarked that the American journalist’s kidnapping needs to be proven first with the help of evidence that must show the person kidnapped was Daniel Pearl.

Justice Malik further said the apex court will analyse whether the identification parade of the convicts and confessional statements were in accordance with the relevant laws.

The SC bench adjourned the case for an indefinite period when the provincial government’s counsel sought time to submit a complete record of the trial court’s proceedings in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) in its verdict on April 2 had overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case of the slain American journalist Daniel Pearl.

