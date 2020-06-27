ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday fixed the hearing of the American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case for June 29, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of the top court will hear the Sindh government and Daniel Pearl parents plea seeking suspension of the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) judgment regarding acquitting/ releasing the accused in Daniel Pearl’s murder case on Monday.

Last week, the Sindh government had approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan for early hearing of its petition to suspend the Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict in the American journalist Daniel Pearl’s murder case.

In an application moved in the apex court, the provincial government requested the Supreme Court to fix its appeal against the Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict in the American journalist Daniel Pearl’s murder case next week for hearing.

The provincial government stated that all documents related to the case had been completed and submitted to the court as per the orders issued by the apex court in the murder case.

Earlier on June 1, the Supreme Court turned down a request to suspend the operation of the Sindh High Court (SHC) verdict in the American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case.

A three-judge bench of the apex court was hearing appeals filed by the Sindh government and the parents of the killed journalist Daniel Pearl challenging the SHC’s April 2 verdict that overturned the sentences of four convicts in the murder case.

Justice Manzor Malik, a member of the bench, remarked that the American journalist’s kidnapping needs to be proven first with the help of evidence that must show the person kidnapped was Daniel Pearl.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) in its verdict on April 2 had overturned the sentences of four convicts in the case of the slain American journalist Daniel Pearl.

