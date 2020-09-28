SC grants appeal in Daniel Pearl murder case for preliminary hearing

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench on Monday approved appeals of the Sindh government and others for preliminary hearing against the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) decision of overturning the conviction in the American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case, ARY News reported.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, took up appeals by the provincial

government and the family of Daniel Pearl against the acquittal of the convicts.

The court issued notices to parties over the plea of suspending the acquittal decision of the

high court.

The bench also prevented the Sindh government from release of the accused till the next hearing

of the case and issued a notice to the provincial government over a petition of accused Omer

Saeed Sheikh.

The court also approved the petition of the parents of slain journalist to be a party in the

case and adjourned hearing of the case till Wednesday.

Earlier, Faisal Siddiqui, the counsel of Pearl’s family, in his arguments pleaded for

restoration of the trial court’s decision in the case. “The evidence shows that Daniel Pearl

was kidnapped for ransom,” Siddiqui argued.

He said the court’s question with regard to conspiracy factor was genuine, as the confessional

statements of two accused also prove it.

Justice Qazi Ameen, a member of the bench, earlier told government of Sindh counsel Farooq H

Naek, to present the case facts in a sequence adding that the high court decision could not be

overturned over hypotheses.

Naek, in his arguments said that an email dated January 23, 2002 referred Danial

Pearl’s kidnapping for ransom. A taxi driver Nasir Abbas identified the accused before a

magistrate. Key accused Omer Saeed Sheikh was arrested on February 13, 2002.

Charges were framed against the accused on April 22, 2002, the government counsel said.

An anti-terrorism court of Hyderabad, had awarded death sentence to key accused Omer Saeed

Sheikh on July 15 in 2002, on the charges of kidnapping and killing the US journalist, while

his three accomplices Fahad Naseem, Syed Salman Saqib and Sheikh Muhammad Adil were handed life sentence with a fine of Rs 600,000 each.

The ATC had also directed the convicts to pay Rs two million to the victim’s widow, Marianne

Pearl.

The state had filed an appeal seeking the life terms of three convicts to be converted in death

sentence.

Daniel Pearl, a reporter of The Wall Street Journal, went missing in Karachi in January 2002

while he was working on a story. He was later found to be abducted and beheaded.

