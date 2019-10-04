Viral Video: Woman remains calm despite parachute malfunction

Web Analytics
A Danish woman and pilot landed in trouble when the rope attached to their parachute snapped mid-air in Turkey.

The 70-year-old tourist’s video, who was paragliding in Alanya,  a resort town on Turkey’s central Mediterranean coast, has gone viral owing to how she maintained her composure despite the imminent danger.

The pilot who was flying the woman opened an emergency parachute and the duo had to land into the sea with its help.

In the video released a few days after the incident, it can be seen that the woman kept her calm throughout the incident despite the traumatic landing. She also vowed to come back next year.

