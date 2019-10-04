Viral Video: Woman remains calm despite parachute malfunction
A Danish woman and pilot landed in trouble when the rope attached to their parachute snapped mid-air in Turkey.
The 70-year-old tourist’s video, who was paragliding in Alanya, a resort town on Turkey’s central Mediterranean coast, has gone viral owing to how she maintained her composure despite the imminent danger.
Danish paraglider's parachute snaps mid-air. The tourist and her pilot make emergency landing in the sea pic.twitter.com/OGLnpBCqtQ
The pilot who was flying the woman opened an emergency parachute and the duo had to land into the sea with its help.
In the video released a few days after the incident, it can be seen that the woman kept her calm throughout the incident despite the traumatic landing. She also vowed to come back next year.