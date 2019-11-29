Dar-ul-Aman official alleges underage marriages of orphan girls, gets arrested

LAHORE: Lahore Dar-ul-Aman’s (Kashana) superintendent Afshan Latif in a video statement has alleged underage girls dwelling in the shelter home are forced into marriages by Director General Social Welfare Afshan Kiran Imtiaz.

In the video posted on Twitter, she claimed the director general, who wanted to curry favour with a provincial minister and high-ups, was piling pressure on her for underage marriages of orphan girls, including those who aged between 16 and 17 years.



Ms Latif said the girls were being misused in the name of food and shelter.

She claimed she was put under suspension after she approached the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team (CMIT) with a complaint for an inquiry into the matter. She appealed to the chief justice and the prime minister to take notice of the alleged misuse of orphan girls living in shelters.

Meanwhile, Afshan Latif along with her husband was into custody on charges of encroaching upon an official residence after being evicted from its premises.

She was allegedly reluctant to vacate the building despite being removed from the post of Kashana’s superintendent.

