SIALKOT: At least two Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters have been killed and three others sustained injuries after violence erupted outside a polling station during Daska by-polls on Friday, ARY NEWS reported quoting SACM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, who blamed PML-N for the killing.

She said during a presser that PML-N goons attacked two brothers, who were supporters of PTI, and killed them besides also injuring three others.

Zeeshan and Majid Khan were killed in an attack from the PML-N activists, she said adding that two others namely Tayyab, Haider and Sajid sustained injuries. The SACM Punjab said that the attackers would not be spared and would be brought to justice.

It is pertinent to mention here that violence broke out during polling at NA-75 Daska, when unidentified men opened fire outside a polling station, injuring seven people. The injured were taken to a hospital of which two of them succumbed to their injuries on their way to the health facility.

MS Civil Hospital Sialkot also confirmed the death of two people in the incident.

Both the PML-N and PTI have blamed each other for creating a nuisance outside the polling station.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Zeeshan Rafique is blamed for storming the polling station during by-elections in NA-75 Sialkot along with party workers.

The party workers entered the polling station forcefully and started chanting slogans against the Punjab police.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and managed to take out the protesting PML-N workers from the polling station. Both PML-N and PTI workers are alleging each other for firing.

