Dasu power project: ECNEC approves revision in cost for land acquisition    

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Monday approved the revision in cost of land acquisition and built up property of Dasu hydro-power project, ARY News reported.

Presiding over the ECNEC meeting in Islamabad, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said that the Ministry of Law may be requested to give its opinion in a week’s time to save the project from further delay.

According to a statement released from the ministry, the project was financed by World Bank and WAPDA and was designed to provide 4,320 MW of electricity in two stages.

ECNEC also approved the project for the evacuation of power from 2,160 MW Dasu HPP Stage 1, Dasu to Islamabad via Mansehra at a revised cost of Rs 90,831.69 million, read the statement.

The cost was revised due to changes in the exchange rate.

In the statement, it was said that the authority also approved the “Engineering Procurement and Construction of Balakot Hydropower project, Mansehra at the updated cost of Rs 85,912.926 million.

The project will be sponsored and executed by Energy and Power Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

80 per cent financing for the project shall be from Asian Development Bank and 20 per cent from annual development program of KPK government.

The Chair also directed to form a committee to look into the matter of filing a petition to NEPRA for reference tariff for public sector power projects, read the statement.

The forum also approved the 220kV Head Faqirian Grid Station Along with 220 kV double Circuit Transmission line from Head Faqirian to Ludewala at an updated cost of Rs 5,812.08 million.

It also approved extension of Intensive Care Department of Mother-Child Health Centre and children hospital at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences at an updated cost of Rs 4,270.588 million.

ECNEC approved KP integrated tourism development project at the cost of Rs 17,000 million.

