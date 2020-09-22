Data leakage: SECP chairman meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Security and Exchange Companies (SECP) Chairman Aamir Khan on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad to discuss matters related to sensitive data leakage of SECP, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the SECP chairman informed prime minister about the ongoing inquiry into the data leaks of SECP.

Earlier, the cabinet members have held discussions over the data leaks of Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in the meeting where the ministers recommended the premier for releasing the order to publicise its inquiry report.

Faisal Vawda said that facts should be unveiled before the nationals as important revelations were made in the inquiry report regarding the son of Zafar Hijazi, whereas, many people belonging to Jang Group were also involved in it. He criticised that some government lawmakers were having sympathies for the persons involved in the data leaks.

PM Imran Khan hinted to publicise the inquiry report of SECP data leak in order to uncover the facts.

Comments

comments