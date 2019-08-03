“We had given date of Eid two months prior”, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: As Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the first day of Eidul Azha will fall on Aug 12, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that his ministry had already given dates of Eid about two months ago.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Chaudhry wrote: “About two months ago, we had given the date of Eid.”

He stressed that Pakistan should adopt a modern Islamic identity by embracing trends of the contemporary era. “Only by following the path of education and awarness, one could reach to his destination.”

The minister added that the state should decide that there should be no place for suppressed attitude in the country of Pakistan.

قریباً دو ماہ قبل ہم نے عید کی تاریخ دے دی تھی، پاکستان کو ایک ماڈرن اسلامی تشخص اپنانا چاہئے عصر حاضر کے تقاضوں کو اپنا کر، علم اور آگاہی کے راستوں پر چل کر ہی منزل پر پہنچا جا سکتا ہے۔ ریاست کو فیصلہ کرنا چاہئے کہ مملکت پاکستان میں پسماندہ رویوں کی گنجائش نہیں ہو گی pic.twitter.com/i2r3btCrdO — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 2, 2019

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Muneeb-u-Rehman, who presided over a meeting of the committee at Met Complex, announced the sighting of the crescent yesterday.

Meetings of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also took place in Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar to collect evidence of the Zilhajj moon.

Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier predicted sighting of the crescent of Zil Hajj 1440 A.H on August 02 evening, as the moon will be born on August 1 at 8:12 am.

Eid Al Azha, falls on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj. Eid Al Adha this year will fall on Monday, August 12, if the moon sighted on Friday, 2nd August.

