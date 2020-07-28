Daughter turns out to be ‘killer’ of father in Lahore

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of an old woman as her own daughter, who had claimed he was killed during a robbery, turns out to be her ‘killer’, ARY News reported.

According to the details, unidentified armed men had gunned down a man, Arshid, outside his residence situated in Kot Lakhpat area of Lahore few days back. His family had told the police that Arshid had been killed during a robbery bid at their house.

The police registered an FIR and launched investigations into the robbery-cum-murder case. The police took her daughter, Saira into custody over suspicion of killing her father.

During the initial interrogation, Saira told the police that she got killed her father for not allowing freewill marriage. Saira said that her mother was also part of the murder plan.

The suspect said that she wanted to marry a man of her choice but his father was opposing her. Saira revealed that she stole her father’s pistol and handed it over to her fried Moazzam who killed her father, Arshid.

The police arrested Saira and her mother on the charges of killing her father.

