Girl, 3, starved to death as mother left her alone for week-long party

A mother has confessed before a Russian court to murdering her three-year-old daughter with extreme cruelty by leaving her alone at home to join a week-long partying spree.

The innocent girl, three-year-old Kristina, was so hungry as she tried to eat washing powder and later found naked having starved to death in a cold room after being left alone by her evil mother, Maria Plenkina, 21, inside a rubbish-strewn flat in the Russian city of Kirov,.

The deceased girl has eaten a small amount of food – yoghurt, chicken sausages – her mother had left for her. Kristina’s lifeless body was found by her grandmother Irina Plenkina, 47, who had come to wish her granddaughter a happy third birthday.

The neighbours have branded the mother ‘evil’ who faces from eight to 20 years in jail for the cruel murder of her child, DailyMail.co.uk reported.

A criminal investigation into ‘murder with extreme cruelty’ proved that Plenkina locked her daughter in the flat from February 13 and only returned on February 20.

It emerged that the mother turned off the water in the flat before leaving for her party week coinciding with Valentine’s Day last year.

Psychiatrists found that she was ‘sane’ and ‘fully aware of her actions’, the court was told.

Confessing to murder but saying she did not intend to kill her, Maria said she had left food for her child but gave contradictory accounts and could not say much many sausages.

When she was detained the mother did not cry and showed no regret, said law enforcement sources.

‘She just says in cold blood: ‘Yes, I left, I closed off the water and left the child without water and food’.’

The child’s distraught grandmother said she could have cared for the child if only she knew her daughter was leaving. She lied to me that everything was fine. She lied to everyone. I never thought that Maria could do such a thing.

“If only I had spotted something was wrong, I would have taken the girl to me. There was never any sign of previous abuse. She has shown the highest class of professional acting – if you deceive everyone to such an extent. I completely did not know my daughter, it turns out,” she said.

