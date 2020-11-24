An Idaho man, David Rush, has broken a Guinness World Record by 463 juggling catches while climbing onto a unicycle blindfolded.

David Rush had earlier set the blindfolded unicycle juggling record at 30 catches, however, it was shattered by Jeremy Walker by managing 70 catches before dropping a ball or losing his balance.

It is pertinent to mention that Rush has so far broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education. The video showed him riding a unicycle while completing 463 catches which is more than six times the previous record.

The entire attempt lasted 1 minute and 6 seconds, Rush said.

