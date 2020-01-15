SHIKARPUR: Police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered a dead body from the bungalow of the Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh’s residence in Shikarpur, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the victim was found dead in the bathroom of the provincial minister’s bungalow in Shikarpur city of the province. The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Shikarpur for medico-legal formalities.

The brother of the minister Khan Muhammad claimed that the victim went to the bungalow for some help. The spokesman of the Shiakh house claimed that the victim went to the bathroom and did not return after a long period.

“We then broke the bathroom’s door and entered it only to witnessed the body of the man lying on the floor,” he said.

The police while responding to the incident said that a probe is being launched into the incident and any conclusions could only be made after receiving the post-mortem report of the deceased.

