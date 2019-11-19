Dead chicken recovered from Islamabad restaurant

ISLAMABAD: An assistant commissioner on Tuesday conducted raid at an outlet of a renowned restaurant in Islamabad and recovered huge quantity of dead chicken, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner Koral Muhammad Asad, accompanied by food officials, conducted raid at the restaurant located near Khanna Bridge in the federal capital and recover huge quantity of unhygienic meat.

The dead chicken was reportedly being served to the customers at the restaurant. The officials took samples of the meat and sent them for lab tests.

Talking to journalists, the commissioner said that they were investigating the issue and will not comment till the laboratory issues its report.

Last year in September, an a startling revelation a after assuming charge of his office, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi had said that donkey and even dog’s meat was being sold in parts of Islamabad.

Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, the minister had insisted clampdown on this practice. The Upper House body, as reported by the sections of media, had discussed the draft of Islamabad Pure Food Authority Bill which sought to set up a food authority in the capital on the lines of the Punjab Food Authority to check quality of edible items and curb their adulteration.

