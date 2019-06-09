Deadline for assets declaration scheme will not be extended: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Under the proposed bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the deadline for assets declaration scheme could not be extended, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Shahzad Akbar asked the people to take advantage from the amnesty scheme, introduced by the current government, and declare their assets by June 30. He said that after the deadline there will not be such opportunity. Akbar said that Pakistan’s gray economy was not hidden from anyone and added that the shame would help documentation of the economy.

Shahzad Akbar said that they had received data of over 150,000 bank accounts, owned by Pakistanis, from 26 countries and added that Pakistanis’ assets details from the countries would be received by September-2019.

Criticizing the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said that it would be better if PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif returned homeland along with his son and son-in-law.

Read More: Assets Declaration Scheme: FBR issues forms to declare assets

Earlier on May 25, The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had issued forms under the amnesty scheme, for assets within the country and abroad.

The forms could be filled at the FBR portal. The scheme could be availed by all tax defaulters and the companies, to declare and whiten their assets,not declared until June 30, 2018.

