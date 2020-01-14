Death toll from weather-related incidents rises to 61 in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Death toll in glacier and landslide related incidents following heavy snowfall in different areas of Neelum Valley (AJK) has risen to 61.

According to official sources, so far 53 injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals by the help of Pak Army and administration.

The incidents took place in over 15 villages of Neelum valley. According to an initial assessment, 52 houses were fully destroyed while 82 partially damaged. Most of causalities 43 have been reported from Surgan valley.

Meanwhile, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and damage to property.

Raja Farooq Haider directed to establish relief camps in the affected districts urgently and accelerate rescue and relief activities in rain and snow hit areas of Azad Kashmir.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to intense snowfall in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief offered condolences to the bereaved families. The COAS also gave directions for continued assistance to the civil administration for rescue and relief operations

“Army helicopters are undertaking operations in snow hit areas of Sharda, Sargan, Bakwal and Taobat,” said the ISPR, adding that doctors, paramedics, tents, rations, blankets, and medicines are being provided to the affected families.

