Death toll in Delhi riots goes up to 44

NEW DELHI: The death toll in ongoing protests against the citizenship amendment law (CAA) on Sunday jumped to 44 with more than 300 people have been injured.

According to Indian media, the GTB hospital has recorded 38 deaths, the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital three, the Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital one, officials said

The violence began after weeks of protests over a citizenship law that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government introduced in December, which eases the path to Indian citizenship for minority groups from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries.

Critics say the law is biased against Muslims and undermines India’s secular constitution.

Homes, shops, two mosques, two schools, a tyre market and a fuel station were torched.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on India’s political leaders to “prevent violence”, while the Organisation of the Islamic Conference said it “condemns the recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India”.

The OIC also called on Indian authorities to bring the instigators and perpetrators of these acts of anti-Muslim violence to justice and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country

According to a statement released by OIC on Thursday, the body condemned the vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties in New Delhi and expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims of these heinous acts.

These clashes were among the worst seen in New Delhi since the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) began in early December.

In December at least 30 people were killed, mostly in police action in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to a significant Muslim population, after the citizenship law was passed

