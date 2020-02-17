Death toll in Karachi’s mysterious gas surges to seven  

KARACHI: Death toll in Karachi’s mysterious gas leakage has surged to seven as one more fell prey to the toxic gas on Monday night, ARY News reported.

According to the details, as many as 86 more people with severe breathing problems were brought to the hospital after inhaling the poisonous gas reportedly emitted from a container carrying chemicals used to preserve peas in Keamari area of Karachi.

The exact causes of the deaths have not yet been ascertained, hospital sources said and added that that three of the victims were in critical condition.

Sources said the gas emitted during the offloading of chemicals from a cargo ship anchored at Keamari port. The toxic gas has created panic among the people in nearby areas as well.

The teams of Pakistan Navy has also reached the spot to assist the rescue and the relief operations in the area.

Earlier in the day, death toll had jumped to six in a mysterious gas leakage in Keamari port area of the metropolis and over 100 affected were shifted to the various healthcare facilities of the city.

According to details, six people pronounced dead including two women and dozens of hospitalized after falling unconscious. Three dead individuals were identified as Maymar Begum, Rizwan, and Ahsan.

Initial reports claimed that more than 25 people had been affected by the poisonous gas that spread in the Jackson Market area near the shipping port, local police, and other law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area to conduct a search operation after a thorough search the area was declared clear for commuters after the initial gas release.

The spokesperson of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in a statement had claimed that reports pertaining to the gas being released by a recent ship that had anchored down at the port were untrue.

