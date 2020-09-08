Death toll in KP marble mine slide mounts to 18

PESHAWAR: The death toll in marble mine collapse in Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has mounted to 18 after four more bodies were retrieved by rescue workers.

A marble mine in Safi Tehsil of Mohmand tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collapsed during the blasting process, trapping dozens of miners under the debris.

According to police, dozens of labourers were mining marble when a heavy rock tumbled down on them.

Majority of workers are still missing, while the teams are facing difficulties in carrying out relief activities.

Earlier on February 22, at least 10 people had been killed and several injured in a rockslide at a marble quarry in Buner district of KP.

The district disaster management officer had said that rescuers had retrieved nine bodies and five injured from underneath tonnes of rocks in the Bampukha area of Buner.

Witnesses had said that the incident had occurred around mid-day.

