Death toll in avalanche-hit Neelum Valley soars to 67: NDMA

MUZAFFARABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released latest report into avalanche -hit Neelum valley, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The death toll has jumped to 67 in the valley while 53 others were injured in the avalanche hitting the valley, the report reads.

The report further highlights that as many as 198 houses, 22 shops were completely destroyed in the natural calamity hitting the area.

The NDMA has said relief activities are underway in the region and added that grocery was provided to the affected people through helicopter, yesterday.

Three more helicopters are leaving for the Neelum valley with relief goods including tents, blankets, medicines and others.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Azad Jammu and Kashmir to visit the affected areas and to meet with the affected people of AJK.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has directed the authorities concerned to start immediate rescue operation in the rains affected areas of the state.

He directed the SDMA to collaborate with the relevant departments and rush to the far-flung remote areas of the state to provide relief to the affected people at the earliest.

