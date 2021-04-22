Death toll in Quetta blast rises to five

QUETTA: Death toll from bomb blast near Quetta’s Sereena Chowk has climbed to five after an injured succumbed to his wounds during treatment at a private medical facility, ARY News reported.

According to the Civil Hospital authorities so far five people have lost their lives in the bomb blast, while 10 are injured.

According to the provincial government spokesperson, the blast occurred in the parking lot of a private hotel located at Quetta’s Jinnah road near Serena Chowk.

Assistant Commissioner Jaffarabad Bilal Shabbir and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Quetta Aijaz Ahmed also injured in the blast.

Rescue teams rushed the site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment, while The government had declared an emergency in the Civil Hospital Quetta.

Initial investigation has revealed the explosion was caused when explosive material, fitted inside a car was detonated, said police.

Speaking exclusively with ARY News, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed condemned the attack and ordered a high-level investigation into the incident.

He had warned that terrorists could carry out similar terrorism activities in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has condemned the blast and summoned a report from authorities concerned.

