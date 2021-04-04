ISLAMABAD: A meeting of education and health ministers will take place on Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions in view of the third wave of Covid-19.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood in a Twitter statement said that the meeting that will take place at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will also deliberate the exam situation.

“Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities & NCOC,” the minister said.

Education and Health Ministers will meet at the NCOC Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions. The exam situation will also be discussed. Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities & NCOC — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) April 4, 2021

On March 24, the NCOC had decided to close educational institutions in virus hotspots of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Kashmir till April 11.

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to take stock of the coronavirus situation, the minister had said the provincial governments will decide whether to keep schools closed or open in light of the number of infections.

“Board exams for class nine and above will be held as per schedule in May and June,” Mahmood cleared.

