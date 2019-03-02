Decisions in democracies are taken in line with parliament resolutions: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he had spoken with his Russian counterpart today (Friday) and he offered to mediate between India and Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Qureshi said the foreign minister of China and Saudi Arabia were coming to Pakistan, he said, adding Russia wanted the conflict between the two neighbouring countries should be resolved with peace.

Qureshi said all peace proponents praised the decision taken by Pakistan.

The foreign minister said a huge segment in India didn’t want war with Pakistan. “We did what we found appropriate.”

He said it was a resolution of the Parliament to boycott the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) session to be attended by India. “And decisions in democracies are taken in line with the resolution of Parliaments.”

He said Pakistan was being hailed for its decision.

Pakistani officials on Friday night handed over Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to Indian forces at Wahga Border crossing. Amid tight security, the Indian pilot was transported to Wahga Border after his traveling documents were finalised by Pakistani officials.

The release of pilot Abhinandan is a gesture of peace from Pakistan, in order to de-escalate the soaring tensions with New Delhi.

