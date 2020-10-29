‘Decorative skull’ belonged to missing person

A human skull, which has been displayed on a family’s mantelpiece, has been identified as a man who went missing eight years ago.

The skull with sunglasses sat on the mantelpiece above a fireplace, masking as an innocent house decoration in Tennessee state of the United States (US).

The investigators say the skull is actually that of a man that has been missing since 2012.

The skull is said to have been found by a man, whose identity is not revealed, near a town called Gobey, and decided to use it in their home.

“Someone subsequently placed the skull on a fireplace mantle where a pair of sunglasses were added,” local police said in a statement.

“The skull remained there until the Sheriff’s Office was informed of its existence.”

Authorities have revealed that testing of the skull matched DNA to family members of missing man Junior Willie McCann. “Speculation and rumor have been that Junior Willie McCann was possibly killed by a family member who is now deceased as well,” police said.

Regardless of this, the police are still appealing for more information about the case.

