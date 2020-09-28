Defence area turns into hideout for high profile cases absconders

KARACHI: The port city’s posh Defence area has become a challenge for the police investigators as absconders of three high profile cases said to be hiding in the locality, ARY News reported on Monday.

In the ongoing month the accused of three high profile cases fled from police and went into hiding in Defence area, according to sources.

Adil Zaman, a co-accused of Mureed Abbas murder case, fled on September 10 and went into hiding after cancellation of his bail by the Supreme Court.

Two suspects, Junaid and Waqas, named in Dr Maha Shah case managed to escape from the City Court on September 21, after their bail plea was rejected in alleged suicide case.

Moreover, Mir Abdullah Khoso and Sardar Qadir Khan Khoso,two suspects allegedly gang-raped a 22-year-old girl in Clifton on September 21, have also been in hiding from the police.

All absconding accused of three high profile cases said to be highly influential and well connected.

Junaid, an accused in Dr Maha case, had earlier alleged that the investigation officer had demanded gratification of one lac rupees from him.

Two accused of Clifton rape case said to be traced with their cellular phones, in Karachi for two days after the crime committed.

The location of Mureed Abbas case absconder Adil Zaman, was also traced in Defence, Clifton areas of the city after he fled from the law.

According to reports, all absconders of these high profile cases went into hiding in Defence, Clifton areas of Karachi but the police department has failed to trace their whereabouts and arrest them.

