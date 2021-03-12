Defence lawyers to cross-examine NAB witness in LNG reference

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court in Islamabad has summoned the defence lawyers in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others, ARY News reported on Friday.

The accountability court’s judge Azam Khan heard the LNG reference against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others.

Abbasi and other accused appeared in the hearing, whereas, the witnesses of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have also appeared before the court along with records.

Read: Court rejects ex-PM Abbasi’s plea for live telecast of LNG case hearing

The judge questioned defence lawyers whether they are willing to cross-examine the witness.

A defence counsels argued that lawyers went on strike everywhere.

The judge remarked that strike is not being observed anywhere as lawyers are still appearing in the hearings of the Supreme Court (SC) and high courts. He added that lawyers have a vital role in the system. Later, the court gave time for Abbasi’s lawyer Barrister Zafarullah to appear in the hearing.

The lawyer of co-accused Miftah Ismail arrived in the courtroom and completed the cross-examination of a NAB witness Hassan Bhatti. The court also accepted the exemption plea of an accused Sheikh Imran.

Read: Hearing of LNG reference adjourned due to lawyers’ strike

Later, the court summoned defence lawyers of other accused to cross-examine the NAB witness and adjourned the hearing till March 16.

LNG reference

Ex-PM Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, former managing director of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq, ex-chairperson of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Uzma Adil and others are named in the reference.

On November 16, the court had indicted all the accused. They pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges. Subsequently, the court directed the NAB prosecution to furnish evidence to back up the allegations against them.

Abbasi is accused of awarding LNG Terminal-I contract to a firm at Port Qasim Karachi, at exorbitant rates.

Comments

comments