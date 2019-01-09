ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan was informed on Wednesday that the academic degrees of 16 pilots and 65 cabin crew members were found fake during scrutiny, ARY News reported.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) furnished this statement before the top court after it was ordered to hold inquiry into degrees of staffers of different airlines.

The hearing of the case was conducted by three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. The CAA further informed the court that licenses of all fake degree holders had been cancelled.

Justice Nisar asked whether documents that confirmed the status of fake degrees were true. ‘We don’t want to anyone to lose their livelihood due to negligence of any one,’ he remarked.

The CAA said verification of six degrees was left because their holders were out of country.

The counsel of the CAA said pilots had the right to file an appeal after suspension of their licenses. One of the pilots said his degree was bona fide, however his license had been cancelled by the CAA. Chief justice responded him that anyone facing such issues should contact relevant forums.

After completion of the arguments, the top court wrapped up the case.

On January 26, 2018, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken notice of alleged appointment of pilots holding fake degrees. The chief justice directed the CAA to first submit a report within 24 hours in this regard.

In December last year, the CAA suspended licenses of over 28 pilots and served them show-cause notices.

According to CAA letter, “the pilots used illegal means and deliberately presented forged record of the examination, in order to avail the Air Transport Pilot License (ATPL).” Pilots whose names were in the list had been served show-caused notices and to surrender their air transport licenses with the CAA. They were also barred from flying.

