Delay in inauguration of federal govt funded projects likely

KARACHI: Inauguration of the ongoing federal government funded projects in Karachi will likely to be delayed due to various reasons, quoting sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has to inaugurate seven projects of Karachi in mid February but an additional work of the construction of adjoining roads could delay inauguration of these projects.

The repair work of roads adjoining to three flyovers at Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi and Five Star Chowrangi will be completed by the federal government, sources said.

The roads will be repaired from Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi to the Board Office and Sindh Infrastructure Development Company (SIDCL) has started the repair and renovation work, according to sources.

Three under-construction flyovers being completed with an estimated cost of 893 million rupees in Karachi Central district but construction of the roads adjacent to these flyovers was not included in the costs.

According to sources, Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi flyover is expected to be completed by Feb 26, Five Star Chowrangi flyover on Feb 28, while KDA Chowrangi flyover is also likely to be completed within the ongoing month.

Karachi may breathe a sigh of relief after opening of these flyovers and a number of roads closed due to development work in progress.

