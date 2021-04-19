Delegation to meet Saad Rizvi in Kot Lakhpat Jail for talks

LAHORE: A delegation led by Sahibzada Hamid Raza will likely to meet Saad Rizvi at Kot Lakhpat Jail today as talks between banned TLP and the government have been in progress, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, Sahibzada Hamid Raza will lead a delegation to meet TLP chief Saad Rizvi at Kot Lakhpat jail today.

The two sides in the meeting, will discuss the end of confrontation and bringing the situation back to normal, sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday night in a video statement said that the first round of negotiations with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) remained productive. Rasheed said the second round of talks will be held on Monday (today).

The minister informed that the TLP has released 11 police officials who were made hostage by the activists of the banned outfit and activists who were staging a sit-in in front of Jamia Masjid Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen have also dispersed. “The police have also returned from the area.”

Rasheed hoped that all matters with the TLP will be solved amicably during the second round of talks between the government and the proscribed organization.

Moreover, the Milli Yekjehti Council (MYC), a coalition of religious groups, has been in session over the recent sit-ins and protest, with Sahibzada Abul Khair Zubair in chair.

Jamaat Islami’s Ameer Sirajul Haq, Liaquat Baloch, Allama Arif Wahidi and others attending the meeting.

The MYC will announce its future line of action over the issue after the meeting.

