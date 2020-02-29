Delhi riots will lead to radicalisation of 200mn Indian Muslims: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that state-sponsored terrorism in India would lead to the radicalization of 200 million Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth, ARY News reported.

In a post on Twitter PM Imran said, “In Delhi carnage of Muslims, state-sponsored terror through police & RSS gangs is going to lead to radicalisation of the 200 million Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth has been radicalised through the oppression of Indian Occupation forces & deaths of almost 100,000 Kashmiris.”

“I have been predicting that unless the international community intervenes these developments will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also,” he wrote further in a Tweet.

It must be noted that at least 38 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the worst sectarian violence in Delhi in decades, as groups of Hindus and Muslims clashed.

The violence began after weeks of protests over a citizenship law that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government introduced in December, which eases the path to Indian citizenship for minority groups from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries.

