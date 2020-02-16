CCTV footage shows Delhi Police assaulting students in library

A two-month-old CCTV footage emerged on Saturday that shows Delhi Police attacking Jamia Milia Islamia students in the university’s library on the evening of December 15.

A group associated with the students of New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University tweeted a CCTV footage on Saturday.

Video shows that several policemen suddenly barge into the room, severely baton-charge students as they look for cover. Some students run out as cops continue to thrash them.

This came hours after violence had broken out in the area close to the institution during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest march by the university’s students.

Students across the country have staged protests against the Narendra Modi government’s decision to enact the anti-Muslim Citizenship Act. The Act provides natural citizenship to every single non-Muslim living in India illegally.

Read More: Police fire tear gas as Delhi protesters vent anger at citizenship law

Protests were also reported in Mumbai, West Bengal, Aligarh, Hyderabad, Patna and Raipur over the weekend.

Comments

comments