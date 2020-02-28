Death toll in Delhi riots climbs to 38

The death toll in ongoing protests against the citizenship amendment law (CAA) on Friday jumped to 38 with more than 300 people have been injured.

The unrest was the latest bout of violence over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s citizenship law, which triggered months of demonstrations that turned deadly in December.

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said families of those who died, were injured or had their businesses and homes destroyed during the rampage would be compensated.

The initial violence erupted late Sunday.

Homes, shops, two mosques, two schools, a tyre market and a fuel station were torched.

Monday’s clashes were among the worst seen in New Delhi since the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) began in early December.

In December at least 30 people were killed, mostly in police action in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to a significant Muslim population, after the citizenship law was passed.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on India’s political leaders to “prevent violence”, while the Organisation of the Islamic Conference said it “condemns the recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India”.

According to a statement released by OIC, the body condemned the vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties in New Delhi and expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims of these heinous acts.

The OIC calls on Indian authorities to bring the instigators and perpetrators of these acts of anti-Muslim violence to justice and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country.

