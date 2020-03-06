New Delhi riots: Protest held in Kabul against Modi govt

KABUL: A protest demonstration was held at the road leading to the Indian embassy in Afghanistan’s Kabul here on Friday against the anti-Muslims attacks in New Delhi, ARY News reported.

The protesters chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

The participants of the demonstration were carrying banners in support of the oppressed Indian Muslims and condemned the ongoing brutalities by the Modi regime.

The Afghan security forces intercepted and stopped the protesters from proceeding to the Indian embassy.

On the occasion, the speakers highlighted the Indian atrocities against Muslims and demanded of the Afghanistan government to cut diplomatic ties with India.

According to Indian media, at least 53 people were killed and over 500 have been injured so far in protests against the citizenship amendment law (CAA) in New Delhi.

The violence began after weeks of protests over a citizenship law that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government introduced in December, which eases the path to Indian citizenship for minority groups from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries.

These clashes were among the worst seen in New Delhi since the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) began in early December.

In December at least 30 people were killed, mostly in police action in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to a significant Muslim population, after the citizenship law was passed

