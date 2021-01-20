WATCH: Delivery boy cancels food order, eats it outside customer’s house  

In an astonishing incident, a delivery boy cancelled a food order and ate it outside the customer’s house in Kentish Town, London.

According to the details, a woman, who was eagerly waiting for her food order, was infuriated after she caught the delivery boy eating her food outside her house after cancelling the order.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the video, the delivery boy can be seen eating the food right outside the customer’s house after cancelling the order. She recorded the video of the driver eating food outside her house.

Later, her brother, CJ, shared the video on the social networking website, “Twitter.” He wrote, “Yo Just Eat my sister ordered McDonald’s on your site yesterday from Kentish Town McDonalds. The driver cancelled the order, sat outside her house and ate the food.”

Some social media users said that it was very dumb of the driver to cancel the order and then eat it right outside their house, others said that it could be another driver. Many said that they have had similar experiences.

A spokesman of the food chain told The Mirror, “At Just Eat we’re committed to providing a positive experience for all of our customers. When we become aware of any practices that fall below the high standards we expect, we will always take steps to address this. As such, we were concerned to hear about this incident. We are investigating, will take action as appropriate and are also in contact with the customer.”

“Most delivery drivers delivering food to customers’ doors are employed directly by independent restaurants. But we do engage with third-party courier companies, agency couriers and self-employed independent contractors to deliver on behalf of restaurants that don’t have this service,” the spokesperson added.

