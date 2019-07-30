‘Demand to provide five-star living facilities to Rana Sanaullah is joke’

ISLAMABAD: Reacting on Shehbaz Sharif’s demand to provide five-star living facilities to Rana Sanaullah in Jail, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday termed it as a ‘joke’.

In her tweet, she said, “Shehbaz Sharif’s demand for a five-star hotel living facility for Rana Sanaullah is a joke with other prisoners.”

کرپشن کے جرم میں سزا یافتہ اور منشیات فروشی کے الزام میں گرفتار سیاسی قیدی نہیں قوم کے مجرم ہیں۔شہباز شریف کا رانا ثنا اللہ کیلئے گورنمنٹ ہاؤس مری کی طرز پر شاہانہ فائیو اسٹار سہولتوں کا مطالبہ دیگر قیدیوں سے مذاق ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 30, 2019

“The convicts serving sentence for committing corruption and the accused detained for narcotics smuggling are not political prisoners, but criminals of the nation”, she continued.

The Special Assistant said institutions are now working under the law and constitution.

شہباز صاحب! شہنشاہیت کے خواب سے بیدار ہوں اور نئے پاکستان کی حقیقت کا سامنا کریں۔جہاں بلاتفریق قانون کا یکساں اطلاق عمل میں لایا جا رہا ہے۔اب ادارے ظلِ سبحانی کی خواہشات کے نہیں آئین اور قانون کے تابع ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 30, 2019

