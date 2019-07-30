Web Analytics
‘Demand to provide five-star living facilities to Rana Sanaullah is joke’

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Reacting on Shehbaz Sharif’s demand to provide five-star living facilities to Rana Sanaullah in Jail, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday termed it as a ‘joke’.

In her tweet, she said, “Shehbaz Sharif’s demand for a five-star hotel living facility for Rana Sanaullah is a joke with other prisoners.”

“The convicts serving sentence for committing corruption and the accused detained for narcotics smuggling are not political prisoners, but criminals of the nation”, she continued.

The Special Assistant said institutions are now working under the law and constitution.

