Democracy is under threat, says Bilawal

KARACHI: Democracy is under threat today, says Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Addressing a public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground in Karachi today, he said: “No political party alone can find a solution to the ills plaguing the country at present.”

The public meeting was organised in connection with black day observed by opposition parties on the first anniversary of the 2018 general elections.

“Today, politics and not politicians alone are being targeted. Not poverty but the poor are being targeted,” he said.

“Parliament and democracy are a target. Not a few laws but the entire Constitution is being targeted.”

Mr Bhutto-Zardari recalled last year, opposition parties had decided to boycott parliament because of alleged election rigging but it was the PPP that saved democracy by convincing them to be part of the august house.

“We asked the opposition to come to parliament to save democracy,” he added.

The PPP chairman said every Pakistani is in distress because of the economic malaise.

The country is passing through economic crisis, he said, slamming the government for withdrawing farmers’ subsidy.

