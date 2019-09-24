Number of dengue cases soar to 2,721 in Punjab

LAHORE: The number of dengue patients has jumped to 2,721 in Punjab, during the current year, said provincial health department on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the report prepared by the Punjab health department, as many as 292 cases of dengue were reported in the last 24 hours. 106 cases were reported in Rawalpindi and 145 were reported in the federal capital.

The death toll due to dengue illness has soared to 13 in the province in the last two months, reads the report.

Taking notice of the increasing number of cases in the province, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday had said that provincial ministers and assembly members will be assigned duties to monitor anti-dengue measures in red zones.

Presiding over an emergency meeting to review anti-dengue measures in the province, Usman Buzdar had said expressed his strong concerns over the increase in the number of dengue patients in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Read more: Five more dengue patients die in twin cities

On the occasion, he had also announced to conduct all dengue tests, including CBC in hospitals free of cost and added that every resource will be provided to save the people from dengue.

The chief minister directed to immediately send three mobile health units to Rawalpindi and gave approval to the establishment of filter clinics as well. The meeting decided to set up anti-dengue cell at CM Office.

Comments

comments