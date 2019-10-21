ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has said number of dengue fever cases are decreasing across the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

He was addressing a meeting, here in Islamabad regarding control over increasing virus of dengue. The meeting was attended by officials of the health departments, heads of the hospitals and the administration of the twin cities.

The meeting reviewed ongoing remedial steps being taken by the health department to thwart the lethal virus of dengue from the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zafar Mirza said efforts being taken out to control over the situation and number of cases are decreasing in the country, with every passing day.

“Fogging and spray is being done”, he continued.

Mirza said strategy for the next year is being prepared in advance and National Policy to control dengue is in the making.

Earlier, on Oct 18, two more patients had lost their lives in Rawalpindi to dengue fever.

The two patients identified as 22-year-old Talha and 65-year-old Gul Muhammad were under treatment at a holy family hospital of Islamabad.

The dengue virus claimed another life in Karachi on the same day, taking the death toll from such disease to 20 in the Sindh province.

A 20-year-old girl, a resident of North Karachi area, was under treatment at the private hospital of Karachi for the past few days, said hospital administration.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

According to conservative estimates the number of dengue patients across the country has crossed 30,000 count.

