Breaking records: 144 dengue cases reported in a day from Karachi

KARACHI: The number of dengue cases in the country has skyrocketed with the latest 144 cases been reported in a single day from the metropolis.

After the new 144 cases, the total figure of dengue cases has reached up to 2,140 in Karachi in the month of October, as per the report of the dengue surveillance cell.

In this year, 5,183 cases have been reported so far from Sindh and 18 people have died owing to the mosquito-borne disease.

As per sources in the health ministry, the number of dengue cases has crossed 30,000, with 47 deaths this year, so far countrywide.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Sources said that the special monitoring cell established to monitor the spread of the virus has forwarded its report to the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

