Dengue takes one more life in Rawalpindi; toll reaches 25

RAWALPINDI: The dengue virus has claimed one more life in Rawalpindi with total numbers of deaths reaching 25 so far across the country.

As per the hospital administration, the deceased was a 42-year-old man named Chaudhry Karman, who was under treatment in the ward specified for dengue victims.

On Sunday, as many as 596 more people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Islamabad within a span of 24 hours. Sources relayed that 526 people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease at government-run hospitals and 70 at private medical facilities.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said all-out measures were being taken to control the spread of dengue.

Talking to media, he said “our focus is on areas where most dengue cases are reported in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and adjoining areas.” Mirza added that monitoring is being done in areas of Potohar region on a daily basis, Radio Pakistan reported.

The assistant to the PM said preventive measures including sprays are being done in areas where there are reports of dengue prevalence. He said teams have further been reinforced with new staff.

Comments

comments