Dengue cases significantly reduced due to joint efforts: Zafar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said the government is determined to eradicate dengue on an emergency basis.

Chairing the dengue daily review meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said dengue cases have significantly been reduced due to joint efforts, Radio Pakistan reported.

Dr Zafar said no interruption will be allowed in dengue planning. He said a major project has been launched to check dengue in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

A day earlier, the health assistant said that the strategy for the next year is being prepared in advance and a ‘National Policy’ to control the dengue outbreak is in the making.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

According to conservative estimates, the number of dengue patients across the country has crossed the count of 30,000.

